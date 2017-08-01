Old Town Garford Scramble This Saturday

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 W. Old Town Rd., Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-827-4779; hiddenmeadowsgolf.com
The Garford Scramble is being held at Hidden Meadows Golf Course on Saturday, August 5th. First place payout is $400, followed by $320 for second place and $240 for third place. That is based on a 12 team field. If the tournament fills to 18 teams, two more pay spots will be added. All payouts will be in golf course credit at Hidden Meadows, and can be used for green fees, carts, food, range balls, lessons or merchandise.
Varney’s is providing a brand new car for the first hole-in-one on hole #8.
The tournament starts at 8 a.m. The cost is $240 per team ($60 per player), and includes green fees, the tournament entry, range balls, lunch and tee prizes. There will be a 50/50 and other special events taking place during the tournament.
Proceeds for the tournament are going towards bringing the original Engine 1 Garford Fire Truck back to Old Town. To sponsor a hole, or sign up for the tournament, contact Firefighter Rob Gallant at 207-217-3947. This tournament will be a lot of fun, and it’s a good thing for the city to bring this historic 100-year-old fire truck back to Old Town. It is one of only three Garford Fire Trucks still in existence.
