Old Town Animal Orphanage Golf Tournament July 8th At Hidden Meadows Golf Course

By Joe Perdue
Posted June 28, 2017, at 7:47 a.m.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 W. Old Town Rd., Old Town, ME

For more information: 207-827-4779; hiddenmeadowsgolf.com

The Old Town Animal Orphanage is holding their annual Golf Scramble on Saturday, July 8th at Hidden Meadows Golf Course in Old Town. The cost is $240 per team ($60 per play), which includes golf, cart, range balls, lunch and prizes. The tournament begins at 8 a.m.

Prizes include $400 for the first place team, a Scotty Cameron putter for the putting contest winner, a Mizuno custom built wedge for the chipping contest winner, along with lots of other great prizes.

The Old Town Animal Orphanage is a no-kill animal orphanage admitting stray cats and dogs, located in Old Town, Maine.The Animal Orphanage is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to the welfare of stray cats and dogs in the greater Old Town/Orono community. It operates with minimal funds received from the town governments, and from annual fund-raising events. The Animal Orphanage does not receive State or Federal funding.

