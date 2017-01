Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main St, Bangor, 04401 For more information: 58mainbangor.com

Two-time Juno Award winner, Old Man Luedecke will present his quirky songwriting, heartwarming voice, and old-time banjo playing in a House Concert at 58 Main in Bangor. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Reserve a seat in advance at 58mainbangor.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →