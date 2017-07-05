Old Grey Goose to perform in concert in Southwest Harbor

Thursday, July 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: American Legion Hall, 19 Village Green Way, Southwest Harbor, ME
For more information: 207.619.4331; VillageGreenArts.com
The OLD GREY GOOSE will play in concert at the American Legion in Southwest Harbor on Thursday July 6. The band, consisting of Carter Newell (fiddle & foot percussion), Jeff “Smokey” McKeen (guitar, accordion & bones), and Eric Rolfson (bass) specializes in old-time country dance music of Maine and the Maritimes and have toured the world sharing the music they love, in Mongolia, Mauritania, Israel, Jordan, Benin, Cuba, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, and Poland.
Doors open at 6:30 and music begins at 7:00. Admission is $15 at the door or in advance at Eventbrite.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →