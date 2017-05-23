Old-fashioned block party at Chapin Park, planning meeting

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Location: Phillips Strickland, 21 Boyd St., Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — An old-fashioned block party will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, Forest Avenue. There will be a Bangor Band concert, homemade ice cream, fresh-squeezed lemonade, hot dogs, exhibits and demonstrations by Emera Maine and Bangor Police and Fire departments, Anah Shrine clowns, face painting, art activities, Bangor Public Library book rest stop.
Donations collected at the event will benefit Children’s Miracle Network.
All is free to the public, thanks to area businesses that sponsor the events. Sponsors will be listed on signage if $50 donation received on or before July 1. Contact Linda Nickerson, Phillips-Strickland House, at 941-2820; Bernadette Gaspar at Frank’s Bake Shop, at 947-4594; or Bob Cattan at Miller Drug at 275-3236.
The next planning meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Phillips-Strickland House and Boyd Place, second floor conference room, 21 Boyd St.
