Old Blues Kats on Sat. June 24 at Dexter Wayside Theatre

The Old Blues Kats DW Gill (L) and Doug Wainoris (R) howl on Sat. June 24 at 7 pm at Dexter Wayside Theatre
Bob Rasero
By Grace Lommel
Posted June 14, 2017, at 7:56 a.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Wayside Theatre, 851 N. Dexter Rd (Rt 23), Dexter, Maine

For more information: 207-277-3733; facebook.com/WAYSIDSTAGE

The Old Blues Kats howl on Sat. June 24 at 7 pm at the Wayside Theatre. Harpman DW Gill and guitarist Doug Wainoris wail out those delta, ragtime, Louisiana, zydeco, Cajun, Texas and country blues. Tix $10. No reservations. Doors open 6:30 pm. Homemade goodies and pretty good coffee sold at intermission. Door prize, 50/50. FMI 277-3733, 270-1166 or Facebook Wayside Grange. We’ll get back to you. 851 North Dexter Rd (Rt. 23), Dexter.

