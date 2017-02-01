Homestead

Oh Deer — protecting gardens from wildlife

By Ellen Johnson
Posted Feb. 01, 2017, at 7:50 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Washington County Community College, Polar Lounge, 1 College Drive, Calais, Maine

For more information: 207-454-3364

The Sunrise County Food Alliance will present this workshop led by Ted and Liz Carter, owners of After the Rain Farm. They will show and discuss a wide variety of fencing options and possible deterrents. This is a free workshop, followed by a business meeting. Everyone welcome.

