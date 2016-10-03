Ogunquit Playhouse Brew Fest!

Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Ogunquit Playhouse, 10 Main Street (Rt. 1), Ogunquit, ME For more information: 2076462402; ogunquitplayhouse.org/box-office/events-and-offers/brew-fest

Join us for our third annual Brew Fest at the Ogunquit Playhouse! We’re back with an even bigger and better event this year, with more brewers serving up samples of craft beers in our limited edition souvenir pint glass (yours to keep!). PLUS, an ode to Oktoberfest: We’ll be serving up hot brats and pretzels to complement the brews while you enjoy live rock ‘n roll from The Dirt Boys from York, ME!

When:

Friday, October 21

5 – 7 PM (RAIN OR SHINE)

Where:

Ogunquit Playhouse Garden Tent

(10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME)

Cost:

$30/person in advance (online or at the Box Office)

$35/person day of (if available)

Every ticket buyer will automatically be entered into a raffle to win prizes including:

Fun in Boston Package

2 round trip tickets on the Amtrak Downeaster

$25 gift certificate to Grafton Restaurant Group

2 ticket to the Institute of Contemporary Art

4 tickets to Laugh Boston

Autographed Boston Red Sox Baseball

Family Four Pack to York’s Wild Kingdom

Additional raffle tickets may be purchased at the event for more chances to win!

All guests will be given an OP bracelet to gain admittance to the event – show your bracelet at Cornerstone Pizza on October 21, 22, or 23 and receive 10% off your check!

In order to be admitted to this event you must be at least 21 years old and present a printed ticket (from the Box Office or printed at home) along with a valid ID. Event Capacity: 150 guests.

All proceeds will benefit the Ogunquit Playhouse Foundation, which directly supports the production of our high-quality shows, our outstanding educational programming, and the maintenance and preservation of our National Historic Register theatre.

