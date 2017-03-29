October ART Walk Bar Harbor

Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: ART Walk Bar Harbor, Venues all over Downtown Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-9428; artwalkbarharbor.com
October 6th “An Autumn Stroll” the final First Friday Art Walk of the season. 6 – 9 p.m. Past experience shows this walk to be fun and exhilarating! Join us and stroll downtown Bar Harbor to enjoy and meet many creative and talented people. Hear music, poetry, theater. Enjoy art and fine craft. Pick up your walking map at the Chamber of Commerce visitor centers, most lodging establishments, all participating venues or download at www.artwalkbarharbor.com Follow the ART Walk flags.
