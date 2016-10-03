October Art Show at the Ellsworth Public Library – Through Forest, Glen and Looking Glass

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Ellsworth Public Library, 20 State St, Ellsworth, ME - Maine For more information: 207-667-6363; ellsworth.lib.me.us

Through Forest, Glen and Looking Glass via Canvas and 3 dimensional pieces.

Nadine Murphy, a local Maine artist and disabled veteran , shares a look at Downeast flora and other diverse subjects using interpretive imagination and organic impressionism.

Displaying all of October in the Riverview Room of the Ellsworth Public Library with a reception with refreshments on October 7th 4:30 – 6:00pm

