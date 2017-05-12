Observational Drawing Quickstart

By Daria Nau
Posted May 12, 2017, at 12:10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artwaves Town Hill Art Center Studio, 1343 State Highway 102, bar harbor, Maine

For more information: (207) 478-9336; artwavesmdi.com/event-registration/?ee=3542

Observational Drawing Quickstart: a 6 week class

Want to get essential skills that will start you off right? This is the course, an intense, 6 week introduction that will help you to understand the basic drawing concepts that are central to making visual art. Clear, easy to follow instructions and basic exercises will get you on the path to making great drawings.

Please bring to the first class: a 14 x 17 inch pad of drawing paper, a kneaded gum eraser, 2 Prismacolor Jet Black Ebony pencils and a pencil sharpener or single-edged razor blade.

About the instructor: Bar Harbor artist Robert Pollien hold an MFA from the University of Pennsylvania and attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. Rob is a local artist, teacher and a former Acadia National Park Artist in Residence.

For more information please visit artwavesmdi.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Elton John to play two concerts in Maine this fallElton John to play two concerts in Maine this fall
  2. Tiny houses offer hope to homeless people in midcoast MaineTiny houses offer hope to homeless people in midcoast Maine
  3. Maine wireless internet firm sues, saying bad routers are hampering serviceMaine wireless internet firm sues, saying bad routers are hampering service
  4. New Hampshire woman arrested for allegedly throwing bowl of noodlesNew Hampshire woman arrested for allegedly throwing bowl of noodles
  5. Elderly dog recovering after being found in trashElderly dog recovering after being found in trash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs