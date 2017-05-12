Tuesday, May 23, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Artwaves Town Hill Art Center Studio, 1343 State Highway 102, bar harbor, Maine
For more information: (207) 478-9336; artwavesmdi.com/event-registration/?ee=3542
Observational Drawing Quickstart: a 6 week class
Want to get essential skills that will start you off right? This is the course, an intense, 6 week introduction that will help you to understand the basic drawing concepts that are central to making visual art. Clear, easy to follow instructions and basic exercises will get you on the path to making great drawings.
Please bring to the first class: a 14 x 17 inch pad of drawing paper, a kneaded gum eraser, 2 Prismacolor Jet Black Ebony pencils and a pencil sharpener or single-edged razor blade.
About the instructor: Bar Harbor artist Robert Pollien hold an MFA from the University of Pennsylvania and attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. Rob is a local artist, teacher and a former Acadia National Park Artist in Residence.
For more information please visit artwavesmdi.com
