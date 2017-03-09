Oasis Polar Plunge

Sunday, March 19, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Head Beach , 545 Small Point Rd., Phippsburg, Maine
For more information: 207-721-9277; tinyurl.com/OasisPolarPlunge
Take the plunge to support Oasis Free Clinics! Join us as we jump into bracing Atlantic Ocean to welcome spring and raise money for Oasis programs.
Fee: Entry fee is $15.
We encourage you to raise additional money to support Oasis’s work to provide free medical, dental and prescription assistance services to those in need. Prizes given to the highest fundraiser, most creative costume, and others.
