OAAI Young Artist’s Workshop at Patten Stream

By Blue Hill Heritage Trust
Posted May 01, 2017, at 2:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Patten Stream Preserve, Warren Lane, Surry, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/the-open-air-arts-initiative/

Join Blue Hill Heritage Trust & Cynthia Winings Gallery for a Young Artists Workshop at Patten Stream Preserve in Surry. School aged children are invited to bring their favorite art supplies and hike the Patten Stream Preserve Trail with the group, and create a work of art to submit to the 2017 Open-Air Arts Initiative show. All mediums welcome. Please bring your own supplies and a snack. For more information and or to pre-register, please contact the Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org

