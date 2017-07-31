OAAI Young Artists Workshop at Bluff Head in Sedgwick

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Bluff Head, Rope Ferry Rd, Sedgwick, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/
Join Blue Hill Heritage Trust & Cynthia Winings Gallery for a Young Artists Workshop at Bluff Head off Rope Ferry Rd in Sedgwick. Children are invited to bring their favorite art supplies and hike the Bluff Head Trail with the group, and create a work of art to submit to the 2017 Open-Air Arts Initiative show. All mediums welcome. Please bring your own supplies and a snack. For more information and or to pre-register, please contact the Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org
