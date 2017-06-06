NWS offering storm spotter training in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — The National Weather Service is offering a training session on June 7 for anyone interested in volunteering to become a Skywarn severe weather spotter.

Skywarn spotters are trained to provide information about all types of weather hazards, but their main function is to identify and describe severe local storms ranging from damaging winds and tornadoes to large hail and flooding.

“Since the program started in the 1970s, the information provided by Skywarn spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data, has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods,” according to the National Weather Service.

The training is free and starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency, located next to the post office at 69 Hammond St. in Bangor.

For information, contact Donald Dumont via email at: Donald.Dumont@noaa.gov

For other training sessions in upcoming months, visit the National Weather Service online at www.weather.gov/car/Outreach_Spotters or www.weather.gov/gyx

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →