Fort Kent ~ Nicole Marquis, RN, Associate Director of Nursing at Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) recently announced the recipient of the 2017, Nurse Leader Award. Nicole Theriault, RN, was selected by her peers as this year’s outstanding nurse leader. To be eligible for the honor, nominees must demonstrate a positive attitude, professionalism, clinical expertise, volunteerism and a drive to exceed patient expectations. Applicants are carefully reviewed by a selection committee for eligibility requirements.

Theriault graduated cum laude from the University of Maine, at Fort Kent, (UMFK) in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. While at UMFK, Theriault was an active member of the Student Nurses Organization. She has also been a member of the Nursing Honor Society. During her first year as a professional nurse, she worked in the Emergency Department which was followed by a position in a Dialysis Unit in New Britain, Connecticut, where she and her family resided for the next five years. In 2006, she returned to NMMC where she worked on the Medical Surgical Unit followed by a period of time as a Diabetes Nurse. With a passion for Obstetrical Nursing, she later accepted a position at Cary Medical Center. She was a Clinical Instructor for UMFK’s Nursing Division from 2007 to 2015 in the areas of Medical Surgical and Obstetric Nursing.

Approximately two years ago, Theriault returned to NMMC where she continues to have a role in Obstetrics as well as responsibilities as a Nursing Supervisor. Last year, Theriault was honored with the UMFK Outstanding Nurse Alumna Award. She is a Certified Lactation Counselor and serves as a Coordinator for one of NMMC’s main quality initiatives.

According to her peers, Theriault has the ability to motivate her team and to create a positive work environment under any and all circumstances. She is also described as, a true leader, and demonstrates a patient-centered approach with her passion for serving patients and their families. Theriault said, “Being able to feel like I can make a difference for a patient in difficult situations is rewarding. Seeing my coworkers come together to make this happen is the ultimate reward.” In her leisure time, Theriault mostly enjoys being engaged in family activities. She also enjoys quiet time, reading a good book. She resides in Fort Kent with her husband, Boonie (Clarence) and their two children, Lucas age 13 and Shelby age 11.

