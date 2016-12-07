NTI Gives to Camp Sunshine and the Center for Grieving Children

Northeast Technical Institute (NTI) continues its charitable giving by making donations today to Camp Sunshine and another to the Center for Grieving Children.

NTI President Jim Liponis (left), presents a donation of $10,000 to Michael Smith of Camp Sunshine A $10,000 donation was given to Camp Sunshine. While NTI students, staff and faculty are routinely engaged in charitable events at each of its campuses, it was decided in 2016 that a portion of every student’s application fee would be donated at years end to Camp Sunshine in support of families with children suffering with life-threatening illnesses.

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child’s illness.

Also today, NTI donated to the The Center For Grieving Children. Since 2012, NTI has participated in the annual Mark-A-Thon on 94.3 WCYY to benefit and raise money for The Center.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Center for Grieving Children, based in Portland, Maine, serves more than 4,000 grieving children, teens, families, and young adults annually through peer support, outreach, and education. Since its founding in 1987, the Center for Grieving Children has served more than 66,000 children, teens, and their families.

The NTI staff is dedicated to their communities in Scarborough, Bangor and Lewiston, and look forward to raising and donating more funds to Camp Sunshine, the Center for Grieving Children and its other charities in 2017.

About Northeast Technical Institute

Northeast Technical Institute (NTI) is Maine’s only locally owned and operated accredited career training school with campuses in Bangor, Scarborough and an extension campus in Lewiston. NTI is a VA approved school in Bangor and Scarborough and offers Federal Financial Aid, grants and scholarships for many of its programs and for those who qualify. With its short-term, hands-on approach to training, NTI graduates are job-ready, may earn national certification and are prepared to meet the industry’s staffing needs for qualified professionals. The school offers in-demand training for a range of medical programs, including Medical Assistant, Medical Lab Assistant, Medical Coding and Billing and Phlebotomy. HVAC/R and CDL Truck Driving are offered at the school’s Scarborough and Bangor campuses. Most programs at NTI start each month. For more information, contact 207.805.8000 or visit www.ntinow.edu.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →