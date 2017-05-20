NT Live: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf *with subtitles

Thursday, June 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/nt-live-whos-afraid-of-virginia-woolf-subtitled/2017-06-08/
On Thursday, June 8th at 2:00 and 7:00 pm, The Grand screens an encore of the live, high-definition simulcast from the Harold Pinter Theatre, London of the NT Live presentation of Sonia Friedman Productions presentation of Imelda Staunton (Gypsy, Vera Drake, “Dolores Umbridge” in the Harry Potter films), Conleth Hill (Game Of Thrones, The Producers), Luke Treadaway (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Hollow Crown) and Imogen Poots (A Long Way Down, Jane Eyre) in James Macdonald’s critically acclaimed, 5-star production of Edward Albee’s landmark play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf- now with subtitles! In the early hours of the morning on the campus of an American college, Martha, much to her husband George’s displeasure, has invited the new professor and his wife to their home for some after-party drinks. As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple are drawn into George and Martha’s toxic games until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling. And, after the 7 pm show only, the Airline Brewery Co. Pub (173 Main St. in Ellsworth) invites you to save 10% on your purchase with proof of admission to the NT Live “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” screening- enjoy a “George and Martha Discount” courtesy of Airline Brewery! Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $15 for Grand Members, $13 for Students and $10 for Youth (12&under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.
