Thursday, April 27, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/nt-live-twelfth-night/
On Thursday, April 27th at 2:00 pm, The Grand screens a live, high-definition simulcast of The National Theatre of London’s production of Tamsin Greig is Malvolia in a new twist on Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity “Twelfth Night.” A ship is wrecked on the rocks. Viola is washed ashore but her twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on her own, she steps out to explore a new land. So begins a whirlwind of mistaken identity and unrequited love. The nearby households of Olivia and Orsino are overrun with passion. Even Olivia’s upright housekeeper Malvolia is swept up in the madness. Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible. Simon Godwin (“NT Live: Man and Superman,” “NT Live: The Beaux’ Stratagem”) directs this joyous new production with Tamsin Greig (“Friday Night Dinner,” “Black Books,” “Episodes”) as a transformed Malvolia. an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Rigby (“Flowers,” “Jericho”), Tamara Lawrence (“Undercover”), Doon Mackichan (“Smack the Pony”) and Daniel Ezra (“The Missing,” “Undercover”). Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $15 for Grand Members, $13 for Students and $10 for Youth (12&under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →