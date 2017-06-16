NT Live: Salome (with subtitles)

Thursday, July 20, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
On Thursday, July 20th at 7:30 pm, The Grand screens an encore of the live, high-definition simulcast from the Harold Pinter Theatre, London of the NT Live presentation of a brand-new take on the biblical story Salome- now with subtitles! An occupied desert nation. A radical from the wilderness on hunger strike. A girl whose mysterious dance will change the course of the world. This charged retelling turns the infamous biblical tale on its head, placing the girl we call Salomé at the centre of a revolution. Internationally acclaimed theatre director Yaël Farber (Les Blancs) draws on multiple accounts to create her urgent, hypnotic production on the stage of the National Theatre. Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $15 for Grand Members, $13 for Students and $10 for Youth (12&under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.
