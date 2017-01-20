NT Live: Saint Joan

By Karen Cole
Posted Jan. 20, 2017, at 2:25 p.m.
Last modified Jan. 20, 2017, at 2:51 p.m.

Friday, April 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Ave, Orono, Maine

For more information: 2075811755; collinscenterforthearts.com

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc, broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse.

Bernard Shaw’s classic play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to drive the English from France. As one of the first Protestants and nationalists, she threatens the very fabric of the feudal society and the Catholic Church across Europe.

Josie Rourke (Coriolanus, Les Liaisons Dangereuses) directs Gemma Arterton (Gemma Bovery, Nell Gwynn, Made in Dagenham) as Joan of Arc in this electrifying production.

What is NT Live? National Theatre Live transmits the best of British theatre live from London to screens around the world. The broadcasts are filmed in front of a live audience, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the theatre to ensure cinema audiences get the best-seat-in-the-house view. Productions are transmitted via satellite to the Collin Center, then projected onto a high definition screen — one of the largest in the state.

