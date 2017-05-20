NT Live: Peter Pan *with subtitles

Thursday, June 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/peterpan/
On Thursday, June 22nd at 2:00 and 7:00 pm, The Grand screens an encore of the live, high-definition simulcast from the National Theatre in London of the NT Live presentation of the JM Barrie’s classic children’s play Peter Pan- now with subtitles! All children, except one, grow up… When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await. A riot of magic, music and make-believe ensues. A delight for children and adults alike, Sally Cookson (NT Live: Jane Eyre) directs this wondrously inventive production, a co-production with Bristol Old Vic theatre. Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $15 for Grand Members, $13 for Students and $10 for Youth (12&under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →