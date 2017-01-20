NT Live: No Man’s Land

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Ave, Orono, ME For more information: 2075811755; collinscenterforthearts.com

Following their hit run on Broadway, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart return to the West End stage in Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, broadcast live to cinemas from Wyndham’s Theatre, London.

One summer’s evening, two aging writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Also starring Owen Teale and Damien Molony, don’t miss this glorious revival of Pinter’s comic classic. The broadcast will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with the cast and director Sean Mathias.

What is NT Live? National Theatre Live transmits the best of British theatre live from London to screens around the world. The broadcasts are filmed in front of a live audience, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the theatre to ensure cinema audiences get the best-seat-in-the-house view. Productions are transmitted via satellite to the Collin Center, then projected onto a high definition screen — one of the largest in the state.

