Thursday, March 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/nt-live-hedda-gabler/

On Thursday, March 9th at 2:00 pm, The Grand screens a live, high-definition simulcast of The National Theatre of London’s production of Ruth Wilson (Luther, The Affair, Jane Eyre) playing Henrik Ibsen’s classic heroine Hedda Gabler in a new version by Patrick Marber (Notes on a Scandal, Closer). “I’ve no talent for life.” Just married. Bored already. Hedda longs to be free… Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon and the relationship is already in trouble. Trapped but determined, Hedda tries to control those around her, only to see her own world unravel. Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove (A View from the Bridge at the Young Vic Theatre) returns to National Theatre Live screens with a modern production of Ibsen’s masterpiece. Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $15 for Grand Members, $13 for Students and $10 for Youth (12&under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

