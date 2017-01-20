NT Live: Hedda Gabler

By Karen Cole
Posted Jan. 20, 2017, at 2:30 p.m.
Last modified Jan. 20, 2017, at 3:01 p.m.

Friday, April 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Ave, Orono, Maine

For more information: 2075811755; collinscenterforthearts.com

“I’ve no talent for life.”

Just married. Bored already. Hedda longs to be free…

Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon and the relationship is already in trouble. Trapped but determined, Hedda tries to control those around her, only to see her own world unravel.

Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove (A View from the Bridge at the Young Vic Theatre) returns to National Theatre Live screens with a modern production of Ibsen’s masterpiece.

Ruth Wilson (Luther, The Affair, Jane Eyre) plays the title role in a new version by Patrick Marber (Notes on a Scandal, Closer).

What is NT Live? National Theatre Live transmits the best of British theatre live from London to screens around the world. The broadcasts are filmed in front of a live audience, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the theatre to ensure cinema audiences get the best-seat-in-the-house view. Productions are transmitted via satellite to the Collin Center, then projected onto a high definition screen — one of the largest in the state.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Broad Street luxury apartment building fetches $3.12 million in saleBroad Street luxury apartment building fetches $3.12 million in sale
  2. Digital clues point toward Mary Mayhew running for governor in 2018Digital clues point toward Mary Mayhew running for governor in 2018
  3. Angus King says he will vote against Trump’s EPA nomineeAngus King says he will vote against Trump’s EPA nominee
  4. LePage’s threat to ax state welfare funding has city leaders worriedLePage’s threat to ax state welfare funding has city leaders worried
  5. Man who killed girlfriend, 2 children to spend life in prisonMan who killed girlfriend, 2 children to spend life in prison

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs