Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/nt-live-amadeus/

On Thursday, February 2nd at 2:00 pm, The Grand screens a live, high-definition simulcast of The National Theatre of London’s production of Lucian Msamati (“Luther,” “Game of Thrones,” “NT Live: The Comedy of Errors”) plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, broadcast live from the National Theatre, and with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia. Music. Power. Jealousy. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna, the music capital of the world – and he’s determined to make a splash. Awestruck by his genius, court composer Antonio Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy his name. Seized by obsessive jealousy he begins a war with Mozart, with music, and ultimately, with God. Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $15 for Grand Members, $13 for Students and $10 for Youth (12&under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

