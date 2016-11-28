NRCS seeks proposals for grants to improve conservation in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (Nov. 28, 2016) – Do you have an idea that could improve conservation in Maine?

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is announcing availability of Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) to stimulate the local development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies. NRCS anticipates that the amount available for support of this program in Fiscal Year 2017 will be up to $250,000 in Maine.

Proposals are requested from eligible governmental or non-governmental organizations, or individuals, for competitive consideration of grant awards. Projects will be between one and three years in duration.

“Since 2012 we have funded more than $425,000 in CIG projects here in Maine,” NRCS-Maine State Conservationist Juan Hernandez said. “As in past years, we are seeking innovative projects and ideas that will positively influence conservation on private agricultural and forest lands. Our partners have developed some extraordinary concepts through these Conservation Innovation Grants that are impacting – and will continue to impact – the conservation of our precious natural resources.”

Story continues below advertisement.

For Fiscal Year 2017, NRCS will consider offering CIGs in the following areas: Integrated Pest Management; Energy Efficiency; Soil Health; Wildlife; and Conservation Planning and Practices.

CIG will fund single and multi-year projects, with an anticipated project start date of July 1, 2017. Funds will be awarded through a competitive grants process, and the maximum award amount for any project will not exceed $75,000 in this fiscal year. Selected applicants may receive CIG grants of up to 50 percent of their total project cost, and recipients must provide non-Federal funding equal to the amount of Federal funds requested. Non-Federal funds must be derived from cash and/or in-kind sources.

Proposals must be sent electronically through http://www.grants.gov/. In addition proposals must be emailed to mailto:chris.jones@me.usda.gov in PDF format. Proposals must be received by NRCS before 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Feb. 15, 2017.

For additional information visit the NRCS-Maine website or contact State CIG Program Manager Chris Jones at (207) 990-9563.

###

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →