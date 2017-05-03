Saturday, May 20, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/oronoschamberchoir/
EUPHONY, Orono’s Chamber Choir under the direction of Francis John Vogt will present “Now I Walk in Beauty: A Memorial Tribute to Gregg Smith” on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30pm at the Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main Street in Orono; and on Sunday, May 21 at 7pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 225 French Street in Bangor. Gregg Smith (1931-2016) was one of the most influential choral conductors in American history, championing all types of American vocal music, and especially dedicated to performing new works. The concert will include music by William Billings, Charles Ives, Igor Stravinsky, and Gregg Smith himself. A former member of the Gregg Smith Singers, Vogt is eager to share the amazing legacy of this unique American artist with the audience. A suggested donation of $10 will be collected at the door. All students are free.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →