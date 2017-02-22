Now accepting Pre K and K Registrations at Carmel Elementary School

By Nanette Jarvis
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 2:53 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, March 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, March 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, March 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, March 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, March 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, March 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, March 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 30, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, March 31, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Carmel Elementary School, 50 Plymouth Road, Carmel, ME

For more information: 2078483383

The Carmel Elementary School is accepting Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten registrations for the 2017-2018 school year. To register, please call the Carmel Elementary School at 848-3383 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday in the month or March. You will need an original birth certificate, immunization records and any legal documents to be photocopied.

The Pre-kindergarten program is a half day and students must be four (4) years old on or before October 15, 2017.

Kindergarten is a full day program and students must be five (5) years old on or before October 15, 2017.

