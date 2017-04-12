Community

Not Just for Little Ones Story Time at the Jesup

By Melinda Rice
Posted April 12, 2017, at 10:47 a.m.

Thursday, April 20, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, April 20 at 1 p.m. for our “Not Just for Little Ones” story time. During this Roald Dahl-themed story time, we will read “The Minpins” and then make a snack from “Roald Dahl’s Revolting Recipes” cookbook. This story time is for children ages 8 and older, though younger children who would be able sit through a longer story are invited to come along as well.

For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mcorrion@jesuplibrary.org.

