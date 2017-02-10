Not Just Desserts!

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us

The curtain rises on our second season of play-reading. Arrive at Witherle Memorial Library and become engaged in preparing, performing, and/or viewing scenes adapted from several fifty-word short stories. (No, fooling – these stories Are actually fifty words or less in length!). Following this, we will read Thurber’s “Macbeth Murder Mystery” and the second act of “Visit to a Small Planet,” by Gore Vidal. Free admission…but don’t forget to bring along a bit of dessert to share. This program is sponsored by the Castine Arts Association and the Witherle Memorial Library.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →