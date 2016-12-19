Northern Outdoors New Years Eve Bash

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Northern Outdoors, 1771 US Route 201, The Forks, Maine For more information: 800-765-7238; northernoutdoors.com

Cheers to 2017 and winter season opening! Join your friends at Northern Outdoors for some Jingle Juice, our winter lineup of handcrafted beers, full menu plus apps and dinner specials. Sledhead Red will be on tap!

Gather, eat and drink from 5-9pm. At 9pm the dancing begins with DJ Hoss on 107.9 The Mix. Champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, and maybe a Midnight Kiss Martini.

Stay the night – cabins, lodgos and rooms available. We’re hoping to launch 2017 with a ride on the trails. If there’s not enough snow, a hike into Moxie Falls would be a scenic way to start the year. Or we may just stumble into the restaurant for New Year’s Day Brunch, Bloody Marys and Mimosas.

See you there!

Winter lodging rates: https://www.northernoutdoors.com/cabin-rentals/winter-lodging-rates/

