Northern Maine Community College Hosts 2017 Graduates’ Banquet

Aroostook County—Northern Maine Community College seniors gathered on May 6th to celebrate their academic success and approaching graduation. The Graduates’ Banquet, held in the NMCC gymnasium, featured a dinner served by Aramark Dining Services and academic achievement awards presented to outstanding members of the Class of 2017.

The Robert P. Clark Scholarship

The Robert P. Clark Scholarship, funded by the Maine Community System Trustees, is a new full-tuition scholarship offered to a business student in honor of Robert Clark of Fort Fairfield. Clark is the first alumnus from the College to serve as the System’s Board of Trustees Chair. He served as chair until 2016, but still serves on the Board. Clark is the Executive Director of the Northern Maine Development Commission located in Caribou.

This year’s scholarship winner is Eric Crouse of Houlton, who will receive his senior year tuition free as a business administration student beginning in the fall of 2017.

Falcon Spirit Award

The Falcon Spirit Award recognizes students who have gone beyond the call of duty to help make NMCC a better place through volunteering, campus involvement, and overall good citizenship.

This year, the award was presented to Candace Whitmore of Caribou and Brady Hawkins of Lincoln.

Award of Excellence

The Award of Excellence is a cash award that was established by an anonymous donor who was affected both personally and professionally by several NMCC graduates. Recipients are well-rounded NMCC students, who use good judgement, are academically strong, work well with others, think creatively, and possess the highest standards of honesty and integrity.

Jaimee Amero of Presque Isle and Caleb Cullen of Patten received this award.

Academic Achievement Awards

Each year, faculty select a graduate to honor from their respective programs, based on a variety of criteria, including academic performance and attitude.

This year’s Academic Achievement Awards were as follows: Tanya Damboise, Caribou, Early Childhood Education; Karessa Grenier, Presque Isle, Liberal Studies; Bethany McAvoy, Waterville, Liberal Studies; Lynn Kelly, Fort Kent, Accounting; David Craw, Washburn, Business Administration; Amanda Eivers, Presque Isle, Nursing; Linda Theberge, Van Buren, Medical Assisting; Mariah Green, Fairfield, Medical Coding; Caleb Cullen, Patten, Emergency Medical Services; Michael Michaud, Presque Isle, Automotive Technology; Edward Escobar, Presque Isle, Building Construction Technology; Casey Gove, Houlton, Computer & Network Technology; Mitchel Rioux, New Canada, Diesel Hydraulics Technology; Dylan Fox, Fort Fairfield, Electrical Construction & Maintenance; Chad Morneault, Madawaska, Plumbing & Heating; Brady Hawkins, Lincoln, Precision Machining Technology; William Rees, Saco, Structural Welding; Alex Dube, Newburgh, Wind Power Technology.

Instructor of the Year Award

The Student Senate honors an instructor who is exceptionally supportive in and out of the classroom. Only the student body participates in the selection process.

The 2017 Instructor of the Year is Ryan Drost, NMCC Mathematics Instructor.

