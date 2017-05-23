Northern Maine Community College Collaborates With Sister School

Aroostook County – Six Kennebec Valley Community College students accepted their associate’s degrees in Health Information Management at Northern Maine Community College’s 52nd Commencement ceremony on May 13. This was the first time that students from a sister school participated in NMCC’s graduation exercises.

The students previously received their certificate in Medical Coding from NMCC and transferred into KVCC’s Health Information Management associate degree program. This opportunity will allow them a higher salary position with future employers. The students were able to fulfill most of their requirements through distance education and video conferencing, and remained on the NMCC campus to take their classes.

“Collaborating with KVCC allowed our students to stay where they wanted to live, and receive the education that they desired,” said NMCC Academic Dean, Dr. Dottie Martin. “Most of the time, students become gainfully employed where they intern, which they were able to do in the local area. This partnership not only worked in our students’ best interests, but it helped us retain six families in Aroostook County.”

NMCC has many articulation agreements with other colleges and universities that allow further education for their students.

For more information on attending Northern Maine Community College, visit nmcc.edu.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →