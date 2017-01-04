Northern Maine Community College Announces Dean’s List

Northern Maine Community College has released its Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. One hundred and forty-one full-time students earned a 3.20 average or better; 34 of these students were named to high honors with a grade point average of 3.85 or better. Twenty-one students had the distinction of earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

“It is an honor to celebrate the academic achievements of our students,” said Dr. William Egeler, dean of students. “Earning a place on the Dean’s List, denotes a commitment to excellence, a dedication to a chosen field of academics and the perseverance and resilience to overcome the many barriers individuals pursuing higher education often face. We encourage those who know these students to congratulate them for their success and to encourage their continued pursuit of excellence.”

During the fall semester, 880 full and part-time students attended Northern Maine Community College. The main campus of NMCC is located in Presque Isle. The College offers 37 associate degree and certificate-level programs, preparing students to either enter the workforce immediately upon graduation or to transfer to a four-year college or university. It is one of seven colleges in the Maine Community College System.

Please see the list below for the names of students in your area.

Fall Semester High Honors (3.85-4.0)

Attleboro, MA: Alexandar Murray*

Blaine: Jonathan Gebhart

Caribou: Taya Damboise*

Connor Township: Hailey Caron*

Easton: Drew Sotomayor*

Fort Kent: Jacob Chouinard*, Caleb Jandreau, Lynn Kelly

Garfield Plantation: Jessica Craig*

Grand Isle: Mark Cyr

Houlton: Cecil Gogan*, Casey Gove*, Caitlin Miles*, Jasmine St. Peter

Ludlow: Joseph Silliboy

Madawaska: Dina Schiesser

Mars Hill: Jonathan Pierce, Mandy Bradbury*

Newburgh: Alex Dube*

Perham: Kirsten Haley*

Presque Isle: Tyler Ayotte, Lisa Cadd*, Joseph Carroll, Amanda Eivers*, Karessa Grenier*, Philip Griffeth, Darrin Murray*, Kathryn Wrin*

Sherman: Elizabeth Knowles

Van Buren: Louis Pelletier*, Alex Perreault*

Washburn: David Craw*, Zachary Davis*, Stacy Landry, Jarrett Olson

*Achieved a perfect 4.0 semester

Fall Semester Dean’s List

(3.20-3.84)

Ashland: James Wadsworth

Bath: Kenneth Hodgkins

Belfast: Stephen Paul

Belmont: Anthony DeFeo

Berlin, New Hampshire: Richard Dagesse

Bridgewater: Ethan Bradstreet, Tracy O’Leary

Caribou: Amanda Caron, Stephanie Currie, Drew Lajoie, Michael Marquis, Reagan Michaud, Kathryn Pelletier, Brooke St. Peter, Megan Theriault, Candace Whitmore

Castle Hill: Lucie Simpson

Caswell: Tammy Morris

Chapman: Madalyn Caron

Clinton: Connor Martin, Tristan Quick

Corinna: Ronald Simpson

Cumberland, Rhode Island: Jacob Sands

Eagle Lake: Brad Plourde

East Andover: Zachary Morton

Easton: Denise Clark, Danielle Dudley, Brandon Hussey, Barrett Jewell

Fort Fairfield: Belinda Armstrong, Gemimar Babin, Alyssa Guimond, Kaitlyn Parady, Shyanna Smith, David Wentworth, Jennifer Wortman

Fort Kent: Chantelle Anderson

Frenchville: Eric Bernier, Isaac deMontigny

Greenville: Zacharie Chandler

Houlton: Eric Crouse, Kelsey Foster, Daniel Howe, April Smith, Jessica White

Kincardine, New Brunswick: Howard Paddock

Limestone: Joshua Colsden, Corinthian Dockery, Lakeisha St. John

Lincoln: Brady Hawkins

Littleton: Olivia Lord

Madawaska: Chad Morneault, Scott Russell

Mapleton: Matthew McKenna

Mars Hill: Elizabeth Allen, Jessica Cropley, Cody Giberson, Haley Rowe

Minot: Andrew Steeves

Morrill: Ellie Simmons

New Canada: William Desjardins

New Sweden: Amber Landeen-Peterson, Jason Thibeault, Travis Whitmore

Portland: Dylan Griffin

Presque Isle: Jaimee Amero, Jacques Beaulieu, Danika Butler, Hilaire Cadet, Jamie-Lyn Cray, Damaris Duarte, Edward Escobar, Matthew Freeman, Rachael Godin, Julea Gorneault, Samantha Greenlaw, Genesis Hart, Michael Michaud, Stephanie Pelkey, Nicholas Powers, Hannah Quinn, Mason Raymond, Noah Reese, Witold Serdakowski, Allen St. Peter, Samantha Woodcock, Heidi Wright

Prospect: John Harriman

Sebec: Cody Strout

Smyrna Mills: Jessica Porter

Suffield, Connecticut: Daniel Champagne

Van Buren: Carol Dube, Breanna Gagnon, Brooke Gagnon, Stacey Pelletier, Erika Searles, Linda Theberge

Wade: Cyrano Charles-Giles

Washburn: Cameron Bragg, Katherine Corey, Chandler Dobson

Waterville: Bethany McAvoy

Weaver, New Brunswick: Roxanne MacLean

Westfield: Emily Buckley, Andrew Lessard, Victoria Lessard

(end)

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →