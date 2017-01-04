Northern Maine Community College Announces Dean’s List

Northern Maine Community College has released its Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. One hundred and forty-one full-time students earned a 3.20 average or better; 34 of these students were named to high honors with a grade point average of 3.85 or better. Twenty-one students had the distinction of earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
“It is an honor to celebrate the academic achievements of our students,” said Dr. William Egeler, dean of students. “Earning a place on the Dean’s List, denotes a commitment to excellence, a dedication to a chosen field of academics and the perseverance and resilience to overcome the many barriers individuals pursuing higher education often face. We encourage those who know these students to congratulate them for their success and to encourage their continued pursuit of excellence.”
During the fall semester, 880 full and part-time students attended Northern Maine Community College. The main campus of NMCC is located in Presque Isle. The College offers 37 associate degree and certificate-level programs, preparing students to either enter the workforce immediately upon graduation or to transfer to a four-year college or university. It is one of seven colleges in the Maine Community College System.
Please see the list below for the names of students in your area.
Fall Semester High Honors (3.85-4.0)
Attleboro, MA: Alexandar Murray*
Blaine: Jonathan Gebhart
Caribou: Taya Damboise*
Connor Township: Hailey Caron*
Easton: Drew Sotomayor*
Fort Kent: Jacob Chouinard*, Caleb Jandreau, Lynn Kelly
Garfield Plantation: Jessica Craig*
Grand Isle: Mark Cyr
Houlton: Cecil Gogan*, Casey Gove*, Caitlin Miles*, Jasmine St. Peter
Ludlow: Joseph Silliboy
Madawaska: Dina Schiesser
Mars Hill: Jonathan Pierce, Mandy Bradbury*
Newburgh: Alex Dube*
Perham: Kirsten Haley*
Presque Isle: Tyler Ayotte, Lisa Cadd*, Joseph Carroll, Amanda Eivers*, Karessa Grenier*, Philip Griffeth, Darrin Murray*, Kathryn Wrin*
Sherman: Elizabeth Knowles
Van Buren: Louis Pelletier*, Alex Perreault*
Washburn: David Craw*, Zachary Davis*, Stacy Landry, Jarrett Olson
*Achieved a perfect 4.0 semester
Fall Semester Dean’s List
(3.20-3.84)
Ashland: James Wadsworth
Bath: Kenneth Hodgkins
Belfast: Stephen Paul
Belmont: Anthony DeFeo
Berlin, New Hampshire: Richard Dagesse
Bridgewater: Ethan Bradstreet, Tracy O’Leary
Caribou: Amanda Caron, Stephanie Currie, Drew Lajoie, Michael Marquis, Reagan Michaud, Kathryn Pelletier, Brooke St. Peter, Megan Theriault, Candace Whitmore
Castle Hill: Lucie Simpson
Caswell: Tammy Morris
Chapman: Madalyn Caron
Clinton: Connor Martin, Tristan Quick
Corinna: Ronald Simpson
Cumberland, Rhode Island: Jacob Sands
Eagle Lake: Brad Plourde
East Andover: Zachary Morton
Easton: Denise Clark, Danielle Dudley, Brandon Hussey, Barrett Jewell
Fort Fairfield: Belinda Armstrong, Gemimar Babin, Alyssa Guimond, Kaitlyn Parady, Shyanna Smith, David Wentworth, Jennifer Wortman
Fort Kent: Chantelle Anderson
Frenchville: Eric Bernier, Isaac deMontigny
Greenville: Zacharie Chandler
Houlton: Eric Crouse, Kelsey Foster, Daniel Howe, April Smith, Jessica White
Kincardine, New Brunswick: Howard Paddock
Limestone: Joshua Colsden, Corinthian Dockery, Lakeisha St. John
Lincoln: Brady Hawkins
Littleton: Olivia Lord
Madawaska: Chad Morneault, Scott Russell
Mapleton: Matthew McKenna
Mars Hill: Elizabeth Allen, Jessica Cropley, Cody Giberson, Haley Rowe
Minot: Andrew Steeves
Morrill: Ellie Simmons
New Canada: William Desjardins
New Sweden: Amber Landeen-Peterson, Jason Thibeault, Travis Whitmore
Portland: Dylan Griffin
Presque Isle: Jaimee Amero, Jacques Beaulieu, Danika Butler, Hilaire Cadet, Jamie-Lyn Cray, Damaris Duarte, Edward Escobar, Matthew Freeman, Rachael Godin, Julea Gorneault, Samantha Greenlaw, Genesis Hart, Michael Michaud, Stephanie Pelkey, Nicholas Powers, Hannah Quinn, Mason Raymond, Noah Reese, Witold Serdakowski, Allen St. Peter, Samantha Woodcock, Heidi Wright
Prospect: John Harriman
Sebec: Cody Strout
Smyrna Mills: Jessica Porter
Suffield, Connecticut: Daniel Champagne
Van Buren: Carol Dube, Breanna Gagnon, Brooke Gagnon, Stacey Pelletier, Erika Searles, Linda Theberge
Wade: Cyrano Charles-Giles
Washburn: Cameron Bragg, Katherine Corey, Chandler Dobson
Waterville: Bethany McAvoy
Weaver, New Brunswick: Roxanne MacLean
Westfield: Emily Buckley, Andrew Lessard, Victoria Lessard
(end)
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →