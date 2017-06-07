Northern Maine Basketball Team wins at National Tournament

Boston- A basketball team made up of 7 girls from Houlton, Bangor and Old Town captured first place out of 10 teams in their division at the Zero Gravity National Finals.

The Northern Maine Freeze’s 11-year-old and under squad went 5-0 in the tourney held Saturday and Sunday. The Freeze beat the MCW Starz, based out of Western Mass, in the championship game 37 to 34.

During round-robin portion, the Freeze posted wins over Boston Showstoppers 28 to 11, DanBarrows Gladiators 39 to 4, Mass Huskies 37 to 8, and MV Roadrunners 47 to 33.

The Freeze qualified by winning the Northern New England championship back on March 26th.

The Freeze practiced twice a week in the Old Town Area.

From Left to Right: Coach Betsy Evans of Old Town, Makayla Emerson of Old Town, Gabby Cody of Old Town, Saige Evans of Old Town, Amelia Callnan of Houlton, Kaitlyn Kenney of Houlton, Gabby Gentle of Houlton, Lily Chandler of Bangor, and Coach Al Emerson of Old Town.

