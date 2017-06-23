Northern and Eastern Maine Chapter of Red Cross welcomes new board members

BANGOR (June 23, 2017) – The Northern and Eastern Maine Chapter of the American Red Cross is heading into the next fiscal year with new Board of Directors members and officers who will build on the successes of their predecessors.

The board unanimously elected Gordon Stitham, executive director of the Brewer Housing Authority, as its new chair and Lara Clark, marketing director of Bouchard Cleaning and Restoration, as its new vice chair. Jess Beaulieu, a commercial lines insurance agent with the Darling’s Agency, and Jennifer Oliveria, senior business development manager for Infinity Federal Credit Union, were unanimously chosen as new board members.

“We are wrapping up an amazing year – one where our chapter helped more than 300 people faced with disaster, installed more than 2,000 smoke alarms to make families safer and assisted nearly 100 members of the armed forces. We thank our outgoing chair, Jill Saucier of Machias Savings Bank, for providing such effective leadership that has been key to our success,” said Northern and Eastern Maine Chapter Executive Director Caroline King. “We’re looking forward to all that we will accomplish with our new board members and officers to further the Red Cross mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies.”

Beaulieu has worked in the insurance industry since 2008 and has earned the designation of Accredited Advisor of Insurance. Working in insurance has reinforced the importance of being prepared in the event of a fire and Beaulieu is excited to connect with the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. Beaulieu is involved with the Insurance Professionals of Eastern Maine and is the 2017 publicity chair for Tuesday Forum. She lives in Brewer with her husband and enjoys spending as much time a possible outdoors when the weather is warm.

Oliveria’s banking career spans more than 30 years, the last 23 at Infinity Federal Credit Union. She is active participant in the community and serves as a member of the BNI’s Paul Bunyan Chapter, the Bangor Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis and the Greater Bangor Association of Realtors. She is also a volunteer at the Phillip Strickland House. Oliveria lives in Holden with her husband and son.

###

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit MaineRedCross.org, like the American Red Cross of Maine on Facebook or visit us on Twitter at @ARC_Maine.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →