North Star District Scout Skills Show

Saturday, March 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Caribou Rec Center, 55 Bennett Drive, Caribou, Maine
For more information: 207-231-4675; katahdinareabsa.org/event/north-star-scout-show/
Saturday, March 18th the North Star District Boy Scouts of America will hold their annual Scout Skills Show at the Caribou Rec. Center on Bennett Drive in Caribou. From 10am to 3pm local area Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will exhibit and teach scout skills, have interactive demonstrations and hands on crafts for all to enjoy. Beginning at 12:30pm local businesses will race their “anything goes” pinewood derby cars prior to the North Star District Cub Scout race off which will begin directly following the business race. The public is invited to join with the scouts and their families as we celebrate scouting in the county.
