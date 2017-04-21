Outdoors

North Light Gallery Call to Artists

Autumn Mountain
Marsha Donahue | BDN
By Marsha Donahue, Katahdin Region
Posted April 21, 2017, at 1:20 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: North Light Gallery, 256 Penobscot Ave, Millinocket, Maine

For more information: 207-723-4414; artnorthlight.com

North Light Gallery is inviting artists to participate in two shows this summer:

“My Katahdin”, opening on July 22nd with a reception on July 29th.

“Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument Anniversary Show”, opening on August 26th with a reception that day. The show runs through August 23rd.

For the “My Katahdin” show artists are invited to submit any work of Katahdin by email. All accepted work will be submitted by July 17th.

For the “KWWNM First Anniversary Show” artists are invited to submit a work done in or of the new National Monument by email. All accepted work will be submitted by August 21st, the show running through Sept. 23rd.

Come up and paint this summer! For further information call or email and share this with your friends and painters you know.

Marsha Donahue

