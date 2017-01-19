North East Mobile Health Services Promotes Ellie Adams to Division Manager of Rockport Base

Rockport, Maine (Jan. 18, 2017) – North East Mobile Health Services, Maine’s largest Emergency Medical Services provider, today announced the promotion of Ellie Adams to Division Manager at their Rockport EMS base. She will have the primary responsibility for overseeing the 911 and non-emergency responses in the Rockport area. The Rockport base provides 911 EMS response and ambulance transportation to the communities of Camden, Hope, Lincolnville and Rockport, as well as mutual aid for surrounding towns. Additionally, the Rockport base provides critical care transport from Pen Bay Medical Center to larger hospitals, including Maine Medical Center and Boston area hospitals. Ellie is a long time public safety professional and most recently, Ellie has been an EMS supervisor at our base in Scarborough. Ellie has managed the staffing, resources, response and coordination of the daytime activities of over a dozen ambulances. Her abilities to manage patient care, personnel, supply, and overall management has led to this promotion. Additionally, as the Angel program supervisor, Ellie coordinated the activities of Maine’s busiest neonatal and pediatric transport trucks, providing 24/7 coverage for some of Maine’s most critical and delicate patients. Working with a hospital and EMS unified approach, the Angel program, under Ellie’s guidance, has helped save the lives of countless ill children. Ellie also has deep ties to the Midcoast community, where she began as a firefighter at age 16 in Thomaston. Working in the fire and EMS service as a family, with her father, mother and brother, Ellie learned the importance of public safety and community pride. “We are excited to begin a new chapter and reinvigorate our commitment to the Midcoast area. By providing 911 and non-emergency transport, NEMHS is able to ensure the rapid response, assessment, and transport of patients to initial hospital care, and as needed, transportation of critical care patients to regional resource hospitals. Our care begins with the initial call for EMS, but ends only when we are able to ensure the citizens of the communities we serve are in the best facility possible to meet their needs. Ellie will help guide our course and react to the ever-changing needs of the Midcoast community,” said Marc Minkler, Chief of EMS for North East.

North East Mobile Health Services is a community integrated EMS and transportation provider throughout Maine. With over 135,000 annual transports of people through all ranges of medical conditions, North East provides paramedicine, specialty care, non-emergency transport, and special event medical coverage. North East has been providing EMS coverage for several years, and recently purchased a new building for its operations in the Rockport Park Center. The Company’s web site (www.nemhs.com) contains more information.

