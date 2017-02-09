NorseWood Faery Crossing: Driftwood Faery Dwellings at the Lincoln Memorial Library

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine For more information: 207-794-2765

I would like to invite people from Lincoln and surrounding towns to stop in at the library to view John Young’s Driftwood Faery Dwellings-you will be so happy that you stopped in at the library to view this incredible dwellings. John uses Maine driftwood and more to create this wonderful dwellings. The exhibit is located upstairs in our adult area. So when you feel like taking a drive head up or down 95 take the Lincoln exit and discover what our town has to offer. Check out our local restaurants and stores. The library is open Monday to Friday fr0m 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the 2nd and 4th Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. People of all ages will love viewing these wonderful works of art.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →