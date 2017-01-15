Norlands Volunteer Orientation

By Sheri Leahan
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Washburn Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, Maine

For more information: 2078974366; norlands.org/events

Do you have an interest in history? Or, love organizing files or scrapbooking? Or, like working with the public? The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore has several volunteer opportunities available and is hosting a special volunteer orientation on Tuesday, January 31st from 9:30am to 11:30am. Volunteers are integral in keeping the Norlands operating smoothly and bringing history to life for people of all ages.

Coffee and light refreshments will be served. A tour of the 1867 Washburn mansion is included.

RSVP by January 26th. To register, call 207-897-4366 or email norlands@norlands.org. In case of inclement weather, the orientation will be held on Thursday, February 2nd.

