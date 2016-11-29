Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus Benefit Concert on December 18

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Bath United Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Avenue, Bath, Maine For more information: 207-542-7699; newhopeforwomen.org

BATH, Maine, December 1, 2016—The Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus will be performing a benefit Christmas concert on Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bath United Methodist Church.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Nor’easters, directed by Kathy Robitaille, perform regularly in the Midcoast region, and will be singing a variety of festive, holiday music at the December 18 concert. The chorus, which normally takes a small percentage of the profit from their benefit concerts, will be donating 100% of the proceeds of this concert to New Hope for Women.

New Hope for Women offers support to people in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties affected by domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking while providing important educational resources to assist our communities in creating a safer and healthier future. Learn more at www.newhopeforwomen.org.

The Bath United Methodist Church is located at 340 Oak Grove Avenue in Bath. Donations will be graciously accepted at the door.

For more information about the concert, please call Kathy Robitaille at 207-542-7699.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →