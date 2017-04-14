Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/nordic-inspiration/
TRIO CON BRIO COPENHAGEN
SOO-JIN HONG, violin
SOO-KYUNG HONG, cello
JENS ELVEKJAER, piano
A program of piano trios performed by the elegant Trio con Brio Copenhagen, an ensemble whose return visit to Bay Chamber Concerts from its Danish home is likely to be one of the highlights of our summer season. Having won many international prizes since its inception, the trio is in constant world-wide demand and enjoys an intensive international touring schedule.
Program subject to change
HAYDN Piano Trio in G Major, Hob.XV:25 ‘Gypsy’
SVEN-DAVID SANDSTRÖM Four Pieces for Piano Trio (2012), written for Trio con Brio Copenhagen
MENDELSSOHN Piano Trio No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 66
Tickets: $35 Adult, $10 Under age 25
