Nordic Inspiration

By Monica Kelly,
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 14, 2017, at 11:39 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/nordic-inspiration/

TRIO CON BRIO COPENHAGEN

SOO-JIN HONG, violin

SOO-KYUNG HONG, cello

JENS ELVEKJAER, piano

A program of piano trios performed by the elegant Trio con Brio Copenhagen, an ensemble whose return visit to Bay Chamber Concerts from its Danish home is likely to be one of the highlights of our summer season. Having won many international prizes since its inception, the trio is in constant world-wide demand and enjoys an intensive international touring schedule.

Program subject to change

HAYDN Piano Trio in G Major, Hob.XV:25 ‘Gypsy’

SVEN-DAVID SANDSTRÖM Four Pieces for Piano Trio (2012), written for Trio con Brio Copenhagen

MENDELSSOHN Piano Trio No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 66

Tickets: $35 Adult, $10 Under age 25

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  2. Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murderMaine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder
  3. Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safeHarpswell teen missing since Monday found safe
  4. Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrianPolice arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian
  5. Investors say proposed energy park at former mill site won’t require more state aidInvestors say proposed energy park at former mill site won’t require more state aid

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs