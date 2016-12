Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Is staying up until midnight too hard? Join us as we celebrate the new year at noon! We’ll do a countdown, make some noise, and have a lot of fun! Aimed at families, but everyone is welcome.

