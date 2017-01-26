Nonviolent Communication Training to be Offered in Bangor

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100 (1st floor) , Bangor, Maine For more information: (207) 942-9343; peacectr.org

Would you like to deal with conflict more skillfully? Be sensitive to others without giving up your own needs? Deepen intimacy and have more ease within relationships?

Open Communication, “dedicated to creating a more peaceful world one conversation at a time,” along with the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, is sponsoring a two day training, February 18-19, 2017, at 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100 in Bangor, to explore a way of thinking, acting and speaking that builds connection and opens lines of communication even during times of stress and conflict. Participants will learn & explore new skills for using conflict as an opportunity to strengthen connection to others.

This interactive workshop will provide direct experience of empathic listening and empathic problem-solving. These skills have the potential to increase harmony and cooperation within our families, workplaces, and the larger community.

Libby Norton of Bangor participated in a previous training. She says, “Taking this workshop provided me with a different way of looking at conflict and gave me tools to practice resolving conflict more peacefully.”

The workshop will be led by Peggy Smith, Certified Trainer for the national Center for Nonviolent Communication. Cost is $150 for the 2-day training, space is limited, registration is required. FMI: peggy@opencommunication.org or to register online:

http://opencommunication.org/level1registration.html

Contact:

Amy Hughes, Co-Coordinator, Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine

631-9368 or 942-9343

hughesae@gmail.com

