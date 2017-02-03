Nominations sought for Norman W. Duzen Community Service Award

MACHIAS, Maine — The Washington County Extension Association (WCEA) seeks nominations for the 2017 Norman W. Duzen Volunteer Award, which honors a Washington County resident whose volunteerism has enhanced the lives of community members.

Norman W. Duzen had a special place in his heart for the people of Washington County and donated many hours of his time to make their lives better. The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Washington County staff and the WCEA Executive Committee established the Norman W. Duzen Community Service Award in his honor. At the WCEA annual meeting, the recipient will receive a wooden keepsake box with his or her name engraved on it. The winner’s name also will be added to a plaque at the Washington County UMaine Extension office.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 28. Nominee forms are available online (umaine.edu/washington) or from the Extension office, 28 Center St., Machias. For more information call 1.800.287.1542, 207.255.3345, or email tara.a.wood@maine.edu.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

