Nominations Open for 18th Maine Family Business Awards

The Top Maine Family Businesses to be Honored

PORTLAND, MAINE, January 25, 2017 –For the 18th year, the Institute for Family-Owned Business (IFOB) will honor the best Maine businesses owned by families. Nominations are open now and will close February 17.

The Maine Family Business Awards honor companies for their leadership, innovation, and community service. The awards will be presented at the Holiday Inn by the Bay on May 17. The gala evening will begin with a networking event, followed by the awards ceremony. The awards are presented in partnership with MEMIC.

A nomination can come from anyone inside or outside the business and you do not need to be a member of the IFOB to be nominated. The online nomination form and other information can be found at www.fambusiness.org or by contacting the Institute at 207-798-2667.

Categories include:

• Renys Large Business Award (more than 25 employees)

• Maddy Corson Small Business Award (fewer than 25 employees)

• Chalmers Insurance Group Customer Service Award

• Holiday Inn By The Bay First Generation Award

• People’s United Bank Innovation & Technology Award

• Shep Lee Community Service Award

• HUB/Norton Insurance & Financial Services Environmental Leadership Award

An independent judging panel will select winners based on criteria that include:

• Business success

• Positive business and family linkages

• Contributions to the community and industry

• Family participation

• Work environment

• Communication

• Innovative business practices or strategies

2016 award winners included Planet Dog of Portland and Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland , Blue Elephant Events and Catering of Saco, Fish Bones American Grill of Lewiston,

Bowman Constructors of Newport, King Eider’s Pub in Damariscotta and Maine Beer Company of Freeport.

For the purposes of the awards a family-owned business is a business wherein one owner either shares ownership or works in the business with at least one other family member (contemporaneously or overtime) and has a commitment to the continuation of the enterprise.

This celebratory night would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors who include: MEMIC, Maine Magazine, Renys, Chalmers Insurance Group, Holiday In By The Bay, People’s United Bank, Lee Auto Malls, HUB/Norton Insurance & Financial Services, Verrill Dana, LLP, Blaze Partners, IRC Industrial Roofing Companies, United Insurance, Morong Falmouth, Norway Savings Bank, DMM, Mainebiz, Sun Media Group, Burgess Advertising & Marketing and the Derek Volk Show.

Media Contact:

Angie Helton

207-653-0365

nema@maine.rr.com

###

About the Institute for Family-Owned Businesses:

The Institute for Family-Owned Business is a non-profit 501 © 3 organization dedicated to supporting family-owned businesses, which represent about 80 percent of all businesses in Maine. Through consulting, seminars, workshops, and networking, the Institute assists family-owned firms in meeting the unique managerial challenges associated with operating and sustaining a successful family enterprise. Additional information is available on the Institute’s website, www.fambusiness.org.

