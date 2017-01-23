Nolan’s HERO Foundation 2nd Annual Concert and Talent Show

Saturday, March 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Pittsfield Community Theater, 187 Main St , Pittsfield, Maine For more information: 774-265-0070; nolansherofoundation.org/events

Nolan Berthelette, a Pittsfield teen whose life was cut short by a ruptured brain aneurysm in 2014, will be remembered through a night of music and a showcase of talents at Nolan’s H.E.R.O. Foundation 2nd Annual Concert and Talent Show at the Pittsfield Community Theater 187 Main St Pittsfield, ME on March 4th at 7 pm. *Talent show is for 18 and under. Beatles music highly encouraged! Prizes: First Place $313.00, 2nd place $213.00, 3rd place $113.00. Performances by Riff Johnson and Jared & Sierra included in the ticket price $7 adults, $5 students.

Email Ray@NolansHEROFoundation.org to register for the talent show. All registrations must be submitted by February 28,2017.

The foundation will award scholarships to Maine teens in memory of Nolan in the year he would have graduated from MCI.

Press Contact Ray Berthelette: 774-265-0070

