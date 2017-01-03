Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Nokomis High School, 266 Williams Rd, Newport, Maine For more information: 2073664354; nokomislightscameraction.com

At Nokomis Lights, Camera & Action, we offer a full day of workshops, rehearsals and an evening performance. You will be taught by qualified and enthusiastic instructors on a wide variety of fun topics . You choose the classes early in February for FIVE hours of workshop training and fun. FOUR additional hours of rehearsal and performance are included.

All activities take place at Nokomis High School, Newport, Maine.

Thursday, February 23rd

Grades 4-12.

Doors Open at 7:30am.

Classes Begin 8:00am.

The day will conclude with “Cast Party,” an evening performance at Nokomis High School involving workshop participants. Cast Party Performance will begin at 7:00pm. Recommended Donation to watch Performance $3/person.

We are regularly updating this website and our Facebook Page. www.nokomislightscameraction.com

Lunch and Dinner will be available for $5 each. Lunch will be mac’n’cheese, hot dogs, chips, drink and beverage. Dinner will spaghetti, bread, salad, sweet and drink. Feel free to pack a picnic if you prefer. No nuts please. Gluten free choices will be available if pre ordered.

We will take a production photo at lunch and this will be available for purchase on the registration site for students to bring home following the performance.

LCA will be an amazing adventure of workshops for your child.

Join the evening PERFORMANCE! “CAST PARTY”

Classes such as Stage Combat, 4D Tic Tac Toe, Song & Stage, Drum Workshop, Hip Hop Dance and more….. Practice Street Art, Write a Rap, Play Guitar in an Hour, Learn to Juggle, Break Dance, Puppetry, Stagecraft, Medieval Archery are just some of the possibilities… We are working to finalize courses and instructors.

Current faculty include volunteers employed by, associated with, from…. Boston Conservatory of Music, Waterville Opera House, Greater Portland, Lakewood Theater, Boston, Massachusetts, Nokomis High School and Maine Central Institute…. We have just begun…..

Contact friends@nokomislightscameraction.com for more information.

